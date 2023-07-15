‘Koh Mak Sexy Rally Run’ – Explore the island, Photo Challenge, and Sexy Campfire Party Aug 19

Koh Mak Sub-district Administrative Organization together with Trat Province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Trat Office and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) by DASTA Area 3, is organizing a running event on the sexy running route of Koh Mak Island. Come and experience one of 100 sustainable attractions in the world in 2022, covering distances of 5 km and 10 km.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023

At Ao Nid Pier, Koh Mak Sub-district, Koh Kood District, Trat.

Registration fee: 990 Baht







Participants will receive:

1 T-shirt

BIB

Accident insurance (PA)

Finisher Medals (for those who finish the race)

And enjoy the activities on the Beach, Explore Koh Mak, Photo Challenge, and Sexy Campfire Party.







Registration is open from today until July 31, 2023, through funisland.jertam.com

For more information, please visit

FB: TomorrowRun2021 and

FB: Sexy Run Koh Mak 2023

Or contact us at 081-414-8628

















