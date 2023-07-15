ASEAN and China accelerate South China Sea code of conduct negotiations

ASEAN and China have agreed on a set of guidelines to accelerate negotiations for a code of conduct in the South China Sea.

The guidelines were established on July 13 during a meeting in Jakarta between Asean foreign ministers and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The development is seen as an important step forward for all parties as the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest waterways, has no legally binding code of conduct (COC) to help determine disputes between countries in the region.







The agreement was hailed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as an important milestone for all parties. She praised it as an accomplishment on which they can create positive momentum in a partnership that promotes inclusivity and openness, respects international law, and promotes debate and collaboration.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also welcomed the agreement, stating that China welcomes the successful conclusion of the second reading of the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, and supports all parties in accelerating the formation of the guidelines, with the hope that the guidelines will continue playing a constructive role.







China, Taiwan, and four ASEAN member states, which are Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, all have competing claims in the South China Sea. The parties are at odds on several issues, including military operations and fishing activities in the region. (NNT)

















