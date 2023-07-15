Special train trip featuring historic Japanese steam locomotives on Mother’s Day Aug 12

To commemorate Mother’s Day on August 12 and celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is arranging a special train trip featuring historic Japanese steam locomotives. The journey will take passengers from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station to Chachoengsao province.

SRT Public Relations Director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said the trip aims to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s contributions to the country. August 12 is a public holiday in Thailand, making it an ideal occasion for this unique experience.







Ticket reservations for the train trip will open on July 14 at 8:30 am. Prices for a return ticket start at 299 baht for a normal carriage and 799 baht for an air-conditioned carriage. Each ticket includes a snack and beverage. Passengers can make reservations through the D-Ticket mobile application or at any railway station across the country. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the SRT’s customer service center at 1690 or by visiting the SRT’s PR team’s Facebook page.







The special train trip on Mother’s Day will feature two Pacific-class steam locomotives, numbered 824 and 850. These historic locomotives, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo after World War II, were first put into service by the SRT in 1949. The well-preserved steam locomotives are currently housed at the SRT’s Thonburi Locomotive Depot in Bangkok. The train ride will commence at Hua Lamphong railway station at 8:10 am and is scheduled to arrive in Chachoengsao at 9:50 am. Passengers will have approximately six hours to explore the eastern province, visit local places of worship, and shop for renowned regional products.

The return journey is set to depart from Chachoengsao at 4:30 pm and arrive in Bangkok at 6:10 pm. Brief stops will be made at Makkasan, Klong Tan, and Hua Mak stations in Bangkok to allow passengers to embark or disembark the train. (NNT)

















