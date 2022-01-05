Khao San Road cleansed after infected tourists detected during celebrations

City Hall workers and water trucks were deployed to clean Khao San Road on Tuesday after 10 tourists who visited it were confirmed with COVID-19.

Water mixed with powerful disinfectant was sprayed on the road to kill germs on the tarmac and also in sewers. Owners of local shops, pubs, bars and karaoke shops cooperated by cleaning and disinfecting their premises.







Sa-nga Ruangwatanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said infected partygoers visited Khao San Road from the night of Dec 30 to Dec 31. Some of them fell sick on Jan 3 and later all 10 tourists in the group tested positive for COVID-19.



They had been fully vaccinated against the disease and shared the same tables. Business operators and staff at the parlors they visited did not get COVID-19, Mr Sa-nga said.







However, for the sake of public safety, he asked local shop operators to close their premises for two days. He also advised visitors to Khao San Road on Dec 30 and 31 to undergo COVID-19 tests and monitor their health conditions for the time being.

It was reported that the Department of Disease Control would on Thursday conduct mass testing on Khao San Road to find if any other people had the disease. (TNA)



























