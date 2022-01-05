Thai government will pay for all COVID-19 treatment

The government continued to pay for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and their management must not charge their patients, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that the cabinet did not stop the payment although organizations concerned proposed the government stop bearing COVID-19 treatment costs at private hospitals and paying for the treatment of infected and unvaccinated people to save national budgets. There was also the proposal that vaccinated people who were infected with COVID-19 exercise treatment rights under their Social Security or universal health insurance scheme.







Mr Thanakorn said that the government would pay for COVID-19 treatment at both public and private hospitals and patients would not have to make any payment. The management of hospitals must not charge their patients.



The government covered COVID-19 treatment at public, private and field hospitals as well as treatment at home and people should not be worried about the financial burden, the government spokesman said. (TNA)



























