Pattaya police arrest 3 for deadly Tree Town stabbing

Pattaya police arrested three men who allegedly killed a former boxer outside the Tree Town bar area Jan. 2.

Niwat Prakong, 50, was taken into custody at a Pattaya temple Jan. 3 and ratted out alleged partners Nipon Prakong, 24, and Arm Sukkeepol, 30, who surrendered voluntarily on Tuesday.







Police called Arm the gang leader with the other two his “henchmen.” But police said Arm confessed to stabbing Narawit Pongsungnoen, 54, during a violent argument around 10 p.m. at the Soi Buakhao night market.

Police said Arm admitted he stabbed Narawit because the former boxer threatened to attack his parents.



Both Narawit and Arm own open bars in the complex when bars are not supposed to be open. They’ve had conflicts in the past over alleged poaching of customers. But that isn’t why Narawit is dead, Arm said.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit homicide, assault and illegal possession of knives. The murder charge carries the death penalty.

All three were denied bail.

































