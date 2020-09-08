Pattaya and Rayong reaped huge benefits during the long weekend

By Pattaya Mail
Tourism business operators reported that the average accommodations occupancy rate rose by 30-40 percent, especially in Pattaya and Rayong.

The 4-day weekend which has just ended helped stimulate domestic tourism, with circulation of 8.8 billion baht in cash expected to have taken place during the holiday break.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced the estimate in Bangkok.


The TAT is now collating the actual figures since 7th September to validate its estimate, while maintaining a positive outlook from the number of travelers and visitors.

Initial surveys of tourism business operators revealed the average occupancy rate at places of accommodation has risen by 30-40 percent, especially at destinations close to Bangkok including Pattaya and Rayong, where many people flocked to spend their holidays.

Domestic tourism spent an estimated of 8.8 billion baht during the holiday break. Photo shows hundreds of tourists at Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya.

In southern provinces once popular among international tourists such as Phuket, Krabi, and Ko Samui, fewer people were present during the holiday compared to other years, due to the lack of foreign visitors. (NNT)

Families enjoyed walking along Jomtien and Had Yin Yom beaches. Some expats were also seen having a good time.


