Khao Phra Viharn National Park in Sisaket remain closed due to forest fire

Khao Phra Viharn National Park in Sisaket Province, has announced the extension of the closure of tourism and accommodation in the park area until March 8.

The national park originally announced to be closed from March 1 to 3, due to the ongoing forest fire situation in neighboring countries that has not yet subsided, causing an impact on tourism zones in the area, particularly in Mo E Daeng cliff, and Noen Nubdao service area.







This is because the haze, smoke, and smell of burning still persistently enter Thai territory, posing health risks to tourists.

Additionally, smoke and fire have been spotted spreading near the cliff along the Thai-Cambodian border. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, deploying personnel and firefighting vehicles, ready to combat any further spread of the fire. (TNA)





































