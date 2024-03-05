Khon Kaen gears up for Light Rail Transit (LRT) system construction

Khon Kaen province has announced a plan to commence the construction of its Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, a major development in the region’s public transportation infrastructure. Scheduled to start in 2025, the LRT project, the first outside Bangkok, is expected to modernize transit in the area, starting with a route around the Bueng Kaen Nakhon Reservoir.

The project’s initial phase involves a 4.4-kilometer stretch, with a feasibility study already completed. The construction, set to be operational by 2027, will span approximately two years, with an estimated cost of 650 million baht.







Once done, work will shift to the main LRT line project extending from Samran to Tha Phra subdistricts. The segment covers a distance of 22.8 kilometers and requires a substantial investment of 26.96 billion baht.

Negotiations with financial institutions regarding interest rates for the Samran-Tha Phra project are currently underway, alongside area surveys to prepare for construction. Officials anticipate finalizing the details within the year, setting the stage for construction to begin also in 2025. (NNT)































