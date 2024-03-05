Big bike riders arrested for drug trafficking at resort in Chiang Rai

Police on Monday arrested a gang of bikers with 1.8 million methamphetamine pills in total at a resort in the northern border province of Chiang Rai.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with Chiang Rai police and relevant agencies, resulted in the arrest of six suspects along with six motorcycles.

During the raid, upon inspecting the parked motorcycles, officers found approximately 380,000 meth pills concealed in the saddlebags of five bikes, totaling 1.8 million pills seized.







Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the motorcycles surveyed the route, while the other five were used for drug transportation.

The capture was challenging as the bikers used their vehicles’ speed and alternative routes to evade authorities, a tactic of drug trafficking groups abroad. After the arrests, authorities plan to further expand the asset seizure process.

