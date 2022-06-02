Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi has new tapir calf

The management of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province introduced its new tapir calf as a celebration of the 44th anniversary of the zoo.

Taywin Ratanawongsawat, director of the zoo in Si Racha district, said the zoo marked its 44th anniversary on June 1 happily because a baby tapir had just been born there.







He said that tapirs were an endangered species in Thailand and the newborn was an offspring of a 24-year-old male and a 13-year-old female.

The director said that the new tapir was born on May 15. It was healthy and always stayed lovably near its mother.



Baby tapirs were naturally born with striped-and-spotted coats which would fade away approximately at the age of six months. Later their coats would become clearly black-and-white, Mr Taywin said.

He invited people to visit the tapir calf at the Forest of Asia zone in the zoo. (TNA)

































