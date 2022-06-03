Mercy Pattaya donates 300 survival bags to the needy

By Warapun Jaikusol
Nongprue municipality officers assist in distributing survival bags to 300 needy families living in the surrounding communities.

The Mercy Pattaya Center with the kind cooperation of the Nongprue Municipality distributed 300 survival bags to the needy people in east Pattaya recently.

Winai Inpitak, Nongprue Mayor thanked Liz Shepard and her team of volunteers saying that government budgets are never enough to look after the people in the area so any help from local service organizations is always welcome.



He said that on this occasion, his staff selected the neediest families in the communities to receive the relief bags containing food and amenities.

Liz Shepard, caring mother of Mercy Pattaya spoke to the families agtherd at the municipality assuring them that she will be back with more life-sustaining supplies.


