Royal British Legion Garden Party celebrates HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

The Royal British Legion Thailand are having a Garden Party/Summer Fete to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK and also the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict.

A fantastic, fun filled, family event starting at 2pm at the Retreat Lawn Bowls Club on Soi 87 towards Mabrachan Lake. Entry is FREE, all we ask is for you to register by emailing [email protected] or scan the QR code on the poster.







There is something to suit everyone, plenty of food and drinks of all types, a hog roast, Live Music from Barry Upton and Paul Jackson, cream teas, games, activities and much more.

There is a competition for the best “Ladies Ascot Hat”, the grand prize draw and of course our toast to Her Majesty.

Come and join us for the best Garden Party of the year.



























