Kanchanaburi dams unaffected by earthquake

Officials have affirmed that the structural integrity of Kanchanaburi province’s Vajiralongkorn and Sri Nakharin dams remain stable following a 4.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the region late last night.

According to a statement, the epicenter of the earthquake, located in Nong Lu subdistrict of Sangkhlaburi district, was sufficiently distant from the dams, ensuring no seismic impact on these structures.







Despite experiencing tremors, which lasted for about 10 seconds, engineers stationed at both facilities said there was no significant concern among the travelers or reports of damage in the Sangkhla Buri area, including at the Mon Bridge and residential zones.

The earthquake, which occurred at 3.07 am on November 19, caused a brief disturbance among residents of Sangkhlaburi, waking them with a loud noise and trembling houses. The earthquake monitoring center confirmed the quake’s magnitude and depth, attributing it to the movement of a local fault line group. This incident follows a previous significant earthquake in the region on July 14, 2015, which had a magnitude of 4.8. (NNT)



























