266 Thais, trapped in Myanmar amid fighting return home

A total of 266 Thai nationals who had evacuated from Laukkaing in northern Myanmar to seek refuge in Kunming, China, have now returned to Thailand.

Thai Air Asia flight FD9702 and Thai Lion Air flight SL7007 transported a total of 273 passengers, including 266 Thai nationals, 6 Filipinos, and 1 Singaporean, who had evacuated from Laukkaing in northern Shan State where they had been trapped amid the fighting between Myanmar soldiers and armed ethnic-minority groups.







They arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Thailand. Following the immigration screening process, Thai authorities brought all 266 Thai nationals out of Don Mueang Airport to undergo the separation process for victims.

National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol said this process aims to distinguish between human trafficking victims and those implicated in the crime, in accordance with the National Referral Mechanism (NRM).







Victims will receive assistance and rehabilitation, while those suspects will face legal proceedings. As for the foreign nationals, who traveled back with this group of Thais, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has coordinated with the embassies of the Philippines and Singapore to provide assistance to the affected group. (TNA)



























