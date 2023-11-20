Thai-Danish model, Anntonia Porsild, 1st Runner-Up of Miss Universe 2023

Anntonia Porsild, a 26-year-old Thai beauty queen, secured the first runner-up position in Miss Universe 2023.

A half-Thai, half-Danish model is currently 26 years old. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in International Marketing and Public Relations from Stamford International University (Thailand).

Anntonia gained recognition by participating in The Face Thailand Season 1, reaching the top 15 and finishing in 10th place.







She entered the beauty pageant scene in 2019, winning the title of Miss Supranational Thailand 2019. This victory earned her the opportunity to represent Thailand in Miss Supranational 2019, where she also secured the Miss Supranational 2019 title.

In 2023, she decided to compete in Miss Universe Thailand 2023, representing the province of Nakhon Ratchasima. She successfully won the title of Miss Universe Thailand 2023, becoming the representative of Thailand on the world stage.







Anntonia achieved a remarkable feat by being listed in the Top 5 of all five polls for Miss Universe 2023, making her a strong contender. Despite achieving the first runner-up position during the competition, she became a new beloved figure for the people of Thailand.

She is currently in a relationship with Irfan Fandi, a Singaporean footballer playing for BG Pathum United in the Thai League. Irfan is the son of Singaporean football legend Fandi Ahmad. (TNA)































