Julapan confirms ‘Phase 3 Digital Wallet’ payments are coming, system testing scheduled for February-March

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornvivat confirmed that the Phase 3 rollout of the digital wallet payment program is on track, following former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s statement during a public address. The system is expected to undergo testing between February and March, with implementation anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

Julapan stated that significant progress has been made in developing the system and assured that efforts are underway to expedite the process. He also confirmed that individuals without smartphones will still be included in the program, although specific details are still being finalized.







When asked about the 20,000 individuals who were disqualified from Phase 2, Julapan clarified that most were ineligible due to reasons such as death, with approximately 17,000 falling under this category. He emphasized that no one has been unfairly disqualified and that all registered individuals who meet the criteria will receive their benefits.

The Comptroller General’s Department is prepared for Phase 2 disbursements, which are set to begin on January 27. Beneficiaries can verify their eligibility through the state application starting January 22. Payments will be made automatically via PromptPay if linked to their accounts. If transactions fail, the Ministry of Finance will retry up to three times within a three-month window. After that period, unclaimed payments will be considered forfeited. (TNA)

































