Hazardous air prompts Bangkok work from home for two days

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok authorities have urged government agencies, private companies, and the general public to work from home (WFH) for two days starting Monday, as the city grapples with hazardous levels of air pollution.

The call comes amid forecasts of “orange” level air quality – a level deemed to have potential health impacts – for Monday and Tuesday.







Tuesday morning, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 levels exceeding safe standards in 70 areas across the capital. Five districts recorded particularly high readings. These include Nong Khaem, Lat Krabang, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok and Phasi Charoen.

The Meteorological Department forecasts poor to weak air ventilation from January 20-26, coupled with temperature inversions, limiting air pollution dispersal. The department predicts PM2.5 concentrations to rise until January 24 before improving ventilation reduces them on January 25-26.



This aligns with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) request for residents to WFH on January 20-21 to protect public health and reduce traffic, a major source of the city’s air pollution.

The BMA may extend the WFH recommendation until January 24 if pollution levels remain high.

BMA spokesperson Ekvaranyu Amrapala advised those unable to WFH or needing to go outside to wear face masks, especially vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions like allergies, lung disease, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease. (TNA)

































