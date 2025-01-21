Donald Trump sworn in as 47th U.S. President, vows ‘Golden Age’ ahead

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in a ceremony held at the Capitol, vowing to restore America’s greatness and unveiling his first policy to crack down on illegal immigration.

At 78, Trump took the oath of office for his second term, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, at noon in Washington, D.C. (midnight in Thailand). Vice President J.D. Vance also took his oath, overseen by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.







In his inaugural speech, Trump declared illegal immigration a national emergency, halting all illegal entry into the country and initiating the deportation of millions of undocumented individuals with criminal records. He also labeled drug cartels as terrorist organizations and announced plans to deploy troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent further incursions.

Trump pledged to sign over a dozen executive orders in the coming weeks, focusing primarily on border security and immigration reform, marking them as his administration’s top priorities.

Additionally, Trump promised a new “Golden Age” for America, emphasizing a return to economic strength through domestic automotive production, energy exploration, and the elimination of diversity initiatives. He highlighted plans to base employment decisions solely on skills and qualifications.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook, as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. Outgoing President Joe Biden bid farewell in a traditional departure via Marine One to Andrews Air Force Base, marking a smooth transition of power.

Trump supporters braved freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C., to witness the historic event. Many expressed joy and hope for an economic turnaround under his leadership. Despite the cancellation of the traditional Pennsylvania Avenue parade, a celebratory event was held at Capital One Arena, accommodating 20,000 attendees in a lively atmosphere. (TNA)







































