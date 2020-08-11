Japan credit rating agency’s assessment on Thai economic outlook as ‘stable’

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged a report of Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) which affirms Thailand’s economic outlook as ‘stable’, while rating the country’s long-term government bonds at A-, and the Baht at A, for the reason that Thailand has shown its efficiently in coping with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, coupling with the country’s surplus current account, and the high level of foreign exchange reserves.







The Deputy Government Spokesperson reiterated that JCR’s rating demonstrates a good sign of global confidence toward Thai economy even during the difficult period. The Government stands ready to push forward mega projects, and utilize loan for economic and social rehabilitation in a bid to bolster grassroots economy, promote employment, and set up infrastructure against drought disaster.

With regard to inward foreign investment, BOI has reported the 7% increase of investment proposals during the first half of this year (January- June 2020), with the total number of 754 projects, worth 158,890 million Baht. Among this, 366 projects (49%) have been proposed by new investors, for the total investment value of 85,480 million Baht.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister enjoined the Government and public agencies to undertake the “New Normal” way of working toward the future, through mobilizing economic stimulus plans in parallel with implementing COVID-19 preventive and surveillance measures, while adhering to fiscal and financial discipline and maintaining public debt level.











