‘Indigenous People’s Day of Thailand’ event in Chiang Mai

In Chiang Mai, indigenous people from various places nationwide gathered for an event held to mark ‘Indigenous People’s Day of Thailand”.







The event was held at the Office of the Council of Indigenous People in Thailand, San Sai district, Chiang Mai province. In 2007, the indigenous people of Thailand unified and formed a network of indigenous people of the nation.

August 9th of every year has been officially declared ‘Indigenous People’s Day of Thailand’ in line with the United Nations’ decision to declare 9th August the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’. Since then, celebrations on the occasion of Indigenous People Day of Thailand have been held every year.

This year the event was attended by indigenous people from more than 22 tribes. There were booths selling tribal products, along with offerings of traditional ethnic food, Pook rice pounding, cultural performances, and a forum to exchange knowledge among tribal representatives and agencies working on tribal issues, concerning the adjustment of the indigenous peoples to the COVID-19 situation. (NNT)

