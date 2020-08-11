Peter Marsh installed as President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya

Traditionally during the months leading up to July 1, Rotary clubs around the world hold ceremonies to install new presidents and board of directors to administer their clubs for the Rotary year on July 1.







It’s a time to celebrate and congratulate the outgoing presidents for their leadership, sacrifice and commitment to humanitarian service throughout the year.

Installation ceremonies can be simple affairs held at the regular weekly meetings of the club or they can be grand affairs, held in restaurants or hotels with visiting Rotarians and guests from all over the district, with some attending from all parts of Thailand, and even Rotarians from far off lands who happen to be visiting Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard at the time.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, practically every country including Thailand imposed restrictions on holding meetings not to mention ravel bans in and out of the country.

But the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya did manage to organize an installation dinner for the President Peter Marsh and his board of directors on July 1, 2020 at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Pattaya, which saw over 70 Rotarians and guests from Pattaya and the surrounding communities attending.

Officiating at the ceremonies were PDG Premprecha Dibbayawan, PDG Peter Malhotra, PDG Onanong Siripornmanut and DGE Jareesri Kunsiripunyo.

On being installed as President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya for the 2020-21 Rotary Year, Peter Marsh said, “It’s a difficult thing to apply to any given situation, not least because it is not always appreciated by the recipients who may see it in a different light to the givers.

“It is human nature that we are dealing with, people’s lives and homes, and it can be human nature to be ashamed of being on the receiving end of charity, mainly where needy adults are concerned.

“They may feel as if they have failed in some way and at the very least become de motivated. That is why it is so important for charity workers to give with expressions of love and care and to give in true humility.

“Loving and caring expressions combined with the act of giving help to lift up the spirits and work as a beginning of the journey to a place where they are able to self-sustain. Children and old folk are in the greatest need of love.







“If you are in the fortunate position of being able to help someone, enter their lives and homes with love, care and humility in your heart to bring them hope, which is the greatest medicine of all.”

Rotary International President Holger Knaack said that his 2020-21 presidential theme ‘Rotary opens Opportunities’ encourages Rotarians to seize the many opportunities Rotary offers to enrich their lives and the communities they serve.







He said, “Rotary isn’t just a club for people to join, but rather an invitation to endless opportunities.” He emphasized that Rotary creates pathways for members to improve their lives and the lives of those they help through service projects. “We believe that our acts of service, big and small, create opportunities for people who need our help. Everything we do opens another opportunity for someone, somewhere.”

