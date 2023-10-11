Israeli Ambassador assures equal protection for Thai workers

The Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv has affirmed Israel’s commitment to ensuring equal treatment and protection for Thai laborers like Israeli citizens.

In a recent Facebook post on the page “Israel in Thailand”, Ambassador Sagiv stated that Thai nationals can trust that Israel will go to great lengths to safeguard Thai workers. She assured them that they will receive the same care, protection, and attention as Israeli citizens.







Regarding Thais taken hostage, the Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said that he believed there has been no ransom demand made as Hamas fighters randomly take several nationalities captive. The Thai Foreign Ministry is currently in discussions to find a resolution to this situation. (TNA)













