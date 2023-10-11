Heavy rain causes flooding in Pattaya – beach erosion, vehicle damages

Heavy rain poured down on Pattaya, Chonburi province in the middle of the night, Oct 10, resulting in widespread flooding and damage to multiple vehicles.

Continuous heavy rainfall for over an hour led to flooding in several areas within the city. The affected areas include the main roads leading to Sattahip and Chonburi, as well as various other locations in Pattaya, such as beachside road, South Pattaya road. Numerous vehicles have been damaged due to the flooding.







Moreover, flooding has also been reported at Soi Wat Tham Samakkhi, where the water level is so high that small vehicles are unable to pass through. Areas prone to regular flooding, like Soi Khao Noi, which serves as a waterway, have seen water levels rise between 30-70 centimeters.

Authorities have issued warnings to the public to avoid these affected routes to prevent further vehicle damage. (TNA)





























