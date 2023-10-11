Police hunt for 19-year-old murder suspect of former diplomat

Thai authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man suspected of murdering a former high-ranking diplomat in Bangkok. The murder took place at the victim’s house in Soi Vipavadi 20 and CCTV footage captured the suspect who has been on the run, crossing the border into a neighboring country.

The arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, identified as Sai Myat Moe, Myanmar national, for the intentional murder of another person.







Pol Maj Gen Atthapon Anusit, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 2, revealed that the investigative team is currently hunting for the suspect. Authorities are confident that they will apprehend him.

On September 27, the suspect entered the victim’s house at about 9:00 PM. They were engaged in a physical altercation. The suspect used kitchen knives to attack the victim and left the house. He hailed a taxi in front of a convenience store in Soi Vipavadi 20 at 3:22 AM on September 28.







The suspect took the victim’s iPad and mobile phone with him and transferred 22,000 baht from the iPad to his account. He also used the victim’s mobile phone to withdraw 34,200 baht in total from ATM machines in Nonthaburi province and a shopping mall in the Ladphrao district. Afterward, he went to Mor Chit Bus Terminal, purchased a bus ticket to Chiang Rai province, and fled the country at 7:12 AM on September 29. (TNA)















