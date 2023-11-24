Iranian Deputy FM urges Israel to immediately cease genocide of Palestinian people

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri-Kani would raise the issue of the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza with Thai authorities during his visit to Thailand, he said at the Iranian embassy in Thailand this morning.

He emphasized that the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people include ownership of Palestinian land, and these rights are being destroyed by the Israeli regime.







The inhumane attacks by Israel have led to the loss of many innocent lives in Palestine, with more than 60% being children and women. If Israel does not stop such continuous attacks, it will escalate the anger of the Palestinian people and the global community. Therefore, Israel must end its destructive actions and cease the genocide of the Palestinian people immediately.

Furthermore, the deputy minister revealed that Iran has made diplomatic efforts over the past 45 days and explored all potential ways to stop the attacks. Additionally, Iran has worked through intermediaries, such as Hamas, both in Palestine and abroad, to secure the release of foreign captives including Thai nationals.







He also mentioned the solidarity of Muslim countries, stating that Arab nations have never united strongly in any battlefields like this time when they saw Israel’s action against the Palestinian people. Muslim nations are now collaborating to provide full support for humanitarian reasons for innocent people in Palestine.

He urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of these events, as silence would be tantamount to supporting ethnic cleansing. (TNA)



























