Gas tank explodes during fire drill, killing 1 in Uttaradit

A tragic incident occurred during a fire extinguishing exercise at a sugar factory in Uttaradit Province where a gas tank exploded, resulting in the death of an instructor.

The victim, identified as Mr. Surachart, a municipal officer. His body was initially taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to relatives for religious rites.

According to officials, the gas tank explosion occurred during a fire extinguishing drill.







Preliminary information indicates that the tank involved was a modified cooking gas cylinder, refilled with flammable liquid and nitrogen gas to be used in the drill.

The equipment had been in use for an extended period. At the time of the incident, the deceased victim was in charge of controlling the valve on the tank. The police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause. (TNA)



























