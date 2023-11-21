Investigation underway after Dusit Technical College student shot dead in Bangkok

Police are accelerating their efforts to arrest the assailants responsible for the tragic death of a student from Dusit Technical College, Bangkok.

The authorities are examining footage from surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the incident, located at Soi Ranong 2 and the surrounding area.







Preliminary findings reveal the presence of a motorcycle group linked to the perpetrators, with images capturing their faces involved in the shooting.

The incident occurred on Nov 20, and initial reports suggest that the suspects entered Ranong 2 Road for a brief period, raising questions about whether there was a premeditated plan or arrangement.







Based on the facial recognition data, it is anticipated that arrest warrants will be issued soon. The investigation encompasses various aspects, including institutional issues and personal conflicts.

The metropolitan police request the cooperation of the public. If anyone comes across or has information about those involved in the shooting of the 16-year-old student as depicted in the images, please report it to the Facebook page of Investigation Division of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau “IDMB”. (TNA)

































