Free Trial of ‘Pink Line’ connecting Min Buri in eastern Bangkok to Khai Rai in Nonthaburi till Dec 3

The Pink Line monorail services are now available for all 30 stations from Nonthaburi Government Complex to Min Buri, starting Nov 21 from 3:00 PM.

On November 21, the Pink Line is offering the public a chance to try its services for free at all stations from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM and runs every 10 minutes.

From November 22 to December 3, it will operate from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, every 10 minutes.







The 34.5-km monorail line, operated by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand connects Min Buri in eastern Bangkok to Khai Rai in Nonthaburi, passing Chaengwattana Road and Ramintra Road.

It is the second monorail system in Bangkok after the Yellow Line linking Lat Phrao and Samrong was launched earlier this year. (TNA)

































