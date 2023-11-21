Police arrest gang skinning pythons for export in Phichit

The police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division raided four locations in Phichit province, uncovering python skin destined for export.

More than 12 live pythons, along with carcasses and numerous bones, were seized in the operation.

The crackdown followed a tip-off about illegal python poaching in the area of Dong Pa Kham sub-district, Mueang district, Phichit province. The poachers were reportedly clandestinely skinning pythons to obtain skins for sale abroad.







The seized materials were being used for the production of accessories and brand-name bags.

Authorities deployed forces to the specified locations based on credible information, leading to the discovery and confiscation of the illegal python carcasses. Those involved will be prosecuted under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act for possession of protected wildlife and unauthorized possession of wildlife carcasses.







According to reports, the investigation revealed a rising demand for python skins. Currently, live pythons are reportedly being purchased at a rate of 80 baht per kilogram. Dried python skins are sold by the meter at approximately 1,000 baht. (TNA)





































