International tourists to bring 30 billion baht to Thailand this year

All relevant parties have made preparations for Thailand’s reopening to international tourists on November 1, while the ‘New Normal’ and the implementation of the COVID Free Setting guideline would be the main focus for people and businesses.







Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has constantly reasserted that the reopening of the country needed to be implemented step-by-step, and consideration needed to be made on whether the disease situation was stable and on the capacity of Thailand’s public health system. The spokesman said businesses, including hotels and shops, have persistently cooperated by operating in accordance with state-sanctioned safety measures such as SHA Plus, COVID Free Setting, and ATK testing. He added that the Ministry of Public Health has plans to accommodate all aspects of the reopening, while the prime minister has also called for the utmost stringency in guarding the border against illegal entries.



Mr. Thanakorn added that the Thai Chamber of Commerce expects 30 billion baht to come into circulation due to the reopening to international tourists, and this would enable Thailand’s GDP to grow by 1-1.5% this year. (NNT)



























