COVID-19 tests and travel insurance required for quarantine-free visitors to Thailand

Fully vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries will be able to visit Thailand without serving quarantine from 1 November. Some requirements have been introduced for safety reasons, such as mandatory COVID-19 tests and travel insurance. Unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for 10 days after arrival.







Fully vaccinated travelers from 45 countries and one territory will be allowed to visit the country without quarantine from next month. This group of quarantine-exempted, so-called Test and Go, travelers, must have received a full schedule of approved COVID-19 vaccines and must present a negative test result from their pre-departure COVID-19 test using the RT-PCR method.





Travelers in this group must book at least one night with a SHA Plus-certified hotel for the night of their arrival. Another RT-PCR test will be performed after arrival. Travelers will be allowed to leave their hotel rooms and travel freely within the country once the RT-PCR test result comes back negative.







Travelers in this group will be given antigen test kits to test themselves on their 6th or 7th day in Thailand.

The same testing requirements will be applied to children 12 years old and above. Testing will be exempted for children under 12 years old traveling with parents who meet all the requirements.

This quarantine-free category is applicable for travelers who have stayed in the 46 low-risk jurisdictions for 21 consecutive days prior to departure, including returning Thai nationals.





Travelers from other areas outside the lower-risk groups, and those who have not spent the required period of stay prior to departure, can arrive in Thailand at one of the Sandbox provinces, where the same vaccination and pre-departure testing requirements will be applied.

Travelers arriving at Sandbox provinces are required to book at least 7 nights of stay at one of the local SHA Plus hotels but are not required to self-isolate in their rooms. Travelers in this group will take two RT-PCR tests in Thailand – one after arrival and the other on the 7th day. These travelers will be cleared to travel beyond Sandbox provinces upon receiving a negative result from their second test.







Travelers in the Sandbox group will also need to install the Mor Chana application on their mobile phones to enable contact tracing.

Meanwhile, travelers who are not fully vaccinated are required to book a 10-day quarantine program at one of the SHA Plus hotels, and will not be allowed to leave the hotel during their quarantine period. Travelers in this group will receive an RT-PCR test on the day of arrival, and another test on the 8th or 9th day of quarantine.



All travelers are required to purchase valid travel insurance that covers medical expenses including COVID-19 treatments of up to 50,000 U.S. dollars. The previous coverage required was 100,000 U.S. dollars.

Travelers will no longer be required to apply for their Certificate of Entry with a Thai embassy or consulate. Instead, they must submit their information online on the website https://tp.consular.go.th/ seven days before their departure to obtain their Thailand Pass QR Code, which must be presented at the disease control and immigration checkpoint upon arrival. (NNT)





























