Brace Yourself, Pattaya! Wan Lai April 19 promises the wildest splash of 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – The countdown has begun for Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19, one of the most anticipated highlights of the Songkran celebrations in Pattaya.

Locals and visitors alike are already buzzing with excitement online, with many booking hotels early as accommodations fill up quickly. Evening water battles along Beach Road remain a crowd favorite, with last year’s event widely praised for its lively atmosphere.







While Wan Lai Pattaya officially takes place on April 19, water celebrations typically extend across multiple days in different parts of the city, creating a festive build-up throughout mid-April.

City authorities are expected to implement safety and traffic management measures to accommodate large crowds, as thousands gather to cool off in what many describe as one of Thailand’s most energetic Songkran finales.













































