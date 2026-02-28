Official emblem unveiled for 99th Birthday of Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has unveiled the official emblem commemorating the 99th Birthday Anniversary of His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana, the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand and head of the Thai Sangha, to be observed on June 26, 2026. The emblem incorporates religious symbolism and royal imagery to honor his life, rank, and spiritual contributions.

At the center of the design is His Holiness’s royal monogram, representing the ecclesiastical name “Amborn Maha Thera.” The monogram is placed beneath a three-tiered white royal umbrella adorned with hanging golden champa tassels, signifying his ecclesiastical rank and dignity as Supreme Patriarch.







Encircling the monogram are 99 jewels symbolizing the wisdom and spiritual virtue cultivated throughout his 99 years. The emblem also features nine white lotus flowers, each composed of 99 petals, representing purity and serene brilliance in accordance with the Dhamma and reflecting a life aligned with the Nine Virtues of the Sangha.

The lotus motif is set within a crystal pavilion against a red background, the color associated with Sunday, the day of his birth. Beneath this appears the numeral 99, representing his age, set against a soft cream-colored background traditionally associated with his age cycle.

At the base of the emblem is a pink ribbon bearing the inscription “Celebration of the 99th Birthday Anniversary, June 26, 2569 (2026).” The pink ribbon represents the auspicious color of His Holiness’s birthday and also corresponds to the birthday color of King Rama V, founder of Wat Rajabophit Sathitmahasimaram, the royal temple over which His Holiness presided. (NNT)



































