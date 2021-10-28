Thai Health Ministry confident reopening in November will run smoothly

Thailand is fully prepared for a country reopening on 1 November, with confidence the implemented disease control measures will keep the situation under control in case of a new outbreak, said Deputy Minister of Public Health.

Mr. Satit Pitutacha said Thailand is ready in every aspect for its reopening to international visitors on 1 November, saying the measures put in place will effectively contain the transmission in case of fresh outbreaks.







Mr. Satit said the Ministry of Public Health is holding daily meetings with related agencies on the screening measures for international arrivals, as well as rapid responses to new cases in each province.

He said the disease control protocol for new cases will focus on identifying new cases, quarantine, and treatment.



International tourists arriving in Thailand, whose visa allows for up to 1 year of stay, are required to purchase eligible insurance packages to ensure sufficient funds for their COVID-19 treatments in Thailand. He said this requirement, as well as cooperation from all sides, will help ensure a safe reopening of the country.

Mr. Satit said he personally found current measures to prevent COVID-19 transmissions in air travel to be sufficient, with only a few cases reported.

He said authorities can swiftly respond to cases found among air travelers, which are easier to contain than local transmissions.







The deputy minister expects the number of international arrivals in the early stage to not be high, but the opening would send a positive signal for gradual improvements. (NNT)



























