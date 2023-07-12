The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand is preparing for the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2023.

It will be held from 7 to 11 December 2023 at Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, Gems Market, and Srichan Road in Chanthaburi province.







This event aims to raise the quality of the local gem market to a higher standard. It will also develop the potential of entrepreneurs who trade in gems and jewelry and raise their competitiveness. The festival is coupled with tourism promotion of gem tour activities to historical sites and gem mines, and a chance to see the Mother Goddess decorated with 200,000 gems. (PRD)

















