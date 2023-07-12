Dok Krachiao (Siam Tulip) flowers bloom in Chaiyaphum

AMAZING THAILAND: It’s that wonderful time of the year when the famous Dok Krachiao (Siam Tulip) flowers bloom in the Northeastern province of Chaiyaphum! Make your way to Sai Thong National Park, where these pink beauties are filling the field at Thung Bua Sawan right now. More areas in the park are expected to also start seeing the Dok Krachiao in full bloom between now and mid-August – making for gorgeous landscape views and plenty of fantastic photo opportunities.

Source: Facebook Sai Thong National Park (TAT)






































