Four hotels in Thailand named among world’s best

Four hotels in Thailand have been recognized as among the top 200 in the World’s Best Hotels 2023 rankings. La Liste, a reputable French restaurant and hotel website, selected 24 hotels from Thailand in its list of 1,000 hotels worldwide, highlighting the country’s tourism potential. Capella Bangkok secured the fifth position. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok came in at sixth place. Amanpuri in Phuket ranked ninth. And Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang-nga province earned the tenth spot.







La Liste’s rankings are based on customer reviews, travel magazines, and media coverage. All 24 Thai hotels received scores of 90 and above out of 100 points, reflecting their exceptional service. This aligns with the Hotel Business Operator Sentiment Index survey, conducted by the Thai Hotel Association and the Bank of Thailand, which shows increased average stays for foreign tourists in Thailand. This could be interpreted as an indication of a robust tourism industry. (PRD)























