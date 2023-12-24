Interior Ministry continues to tackle informal debt with successful negotiations

The Ministry of Interior updated the progress of the government program to address the residents’ long-standing issue of informal debts.

According to data from the Department of Provincial Administration, as of Thursday, the total debt registered amounted to 6.57 billion Baht, with nearly 105,500 individuals registered. Among them, 92,200 registered online, while 13,300 registered on-site.







Regarding the nationwide mediation of informal debts, nearly 1,300 debtors have entered the negotiation process, with 224 successful mediations. The total debt before mediation was 133.55 million Baht, which was reduced to about 44 million Baht after negotiations.

Nakhon Sawan Province led the successful mediations with 185 debtors entering the process, 16 of whom successfully mediated. The debt in this province before mediation was 14.4 million Baht, reduced to only 570,000 Baht after mediation.







The Ministry of Interior has coordinated with all relevant agencies to assist citizens in regaining financial freedom, boosting morale, and liberating them from the clutches of informal debts.

This is achieved through a parallel approach: continuous public awareness campaigns inviting citizens to register until March 31st, 2024, and coordinated efforts with local agencies for debt negotiation processes.

The ministry emphasized that officials will invite informal creditors for discussions to verify the facts and proceed to the negotiation stage, aiming to resolve informal debts characterized by exorbitantly high-interest rates exceeding legal limits. (NNT)





























