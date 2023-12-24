Swiss expat gifts shoes to children in need for Christmas

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Swiss expatriate living in Pattaya has brought joy to the children of the “Ban Jing Jai” Foundation by gifting them with new sports shoes for the Christmas and New Year festivities. Rolf Rüegg, the generous donor, brought along 82 children to the “Sia Thai” second-hand shoe store in the Hua Yai district, east Pattaya, where he purchased shoes for each and every child. The generous contribution amounted to over 50,000 Baht.







The children who are residents of “Ban Jing Jai” Foundation, which provides shelter and education for underprivileged children, were delighted to receive their own brand new pair of shoes. The atmosphere at the store was filled with excitement as the children happily chose their own shoes, creating a genuinely joyful experience. The store owner, who was also moved by the gesture, said that he was happy to see the children smile and thanked the donor for his kindness.

Rolf Rüegg, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, expressed his joy in making a difference in the children’s lives during the festive season. He also hinted that there might be similar gift-giving events in the future, promising more opportunities to bring happiness to those in need. This heartwarming act of generosity demonstrates the power of community spirit and the positive impact that individuals can have on the lives of others, especially during the holiday season.





























