Gov’t clarifies minimum wage adjustment, hopes for future increase

Chai Wacharonke, Government Spokesperson, commented on the Tripartite Committee’s decision to maintain the current minimum wage rate across the country.

He stated that the government does not have the authority to intervene in the committee’s decision as the Cabinet does not have the right to challenge it.







Nonetheless, the spokesperson stated that the government acknowledges its responsibility to address the hardships of the citizens.

Research shows that the necessary increase in the minimum wage should be around 440 Baht per person, but the current adjustment is only between 2 and 16 Baht, which is insufficient for living expenses.







Chai also mentioned that while the government cannot intervene in the Tripartite Committee’s review process, it does have the right to express its opinion. The Prime Minister has voiced his views and used his discretion to suggest that the committee discuss the matter again.

He also pointed out that there is no rule limiting the number of times wage rates can be reviewed per year. However, this time, Minister of Labor Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn specifically stated that the formula for calculating the wage must consider inflation rates and normal condition statistics from the past five years. (NNT)





























