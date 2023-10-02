Inquiry committee set up for Deputy Commissioner General house raid

A new investigative panel has been formed to scrutinize the alleged involvement of police in online gambling activities. The move follows recent raids by cyber-crime police on various properties, including that of Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that a three-member committee has been established to conduct the investigation. Chaired by Chatchai Promlert, the former permanent secretary for interior, the panel also includes former Deputy Attorney-General Chartpong Chirabandhu and Police General Winai Thongsong, a former deputy national police chief, serving as secretary.







The committee will investigate both the legality and the facts surrounding recent property searches involving high-ranking police officers. The focus will be on financial transactions related to gambling websites that have raised concerns about the integrity of the justice system.

Every 10 days, the committee is required to report its findings directly to the prime minister. Government officials have also been instructed to fully cooperate with the investigation. (NNT)

















