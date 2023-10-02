Thai Labor Minister welcomes Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Labor and Employment

Efforts to bolster labor cooperation between Thailand and Papua New Guinea have taken a major step forward, with both nations engaging in high-level discussions during a recent visit to Thailand by Papuan officials.

Thai Labor Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn welcomed Her Excellency Kessy Sawang, Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Labour and Employment, alongside her delegation.







The two ministers discussed elevating cooperation in the labor sector, touching on three key international labor agreements. These agreements include Convention Number 81 on labor inspection, Number 144 on tripartite consultations, and Number 190 concerning violence and harassment.







Minister Kessy Sawang expressed her gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of strong labor relations, technology exchanges, and trade and investment promotions between both nations. She added that she believes this will contribute to increased employment opportunities and a more robust economy.

The delegation also visited the Maritime Traffic Control Center in Samut Sakhon province to observe labor inspection procedures on fishing boats. (NNT)













