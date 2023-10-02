Submarine engine issue included in PM’s agenda to China next month

A lingering debate over the choice of engines for Thailand’s new fleet of submarines continues to be the subject of intense discussions at the governmental level.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang disclosed that the Royal Thai Navy has not yet submitted an official letter, signed by the Navy Commander-in-Chief, to the Ministry of Defence.







The letter would request the use of Chinese engines as a replacement for the originally planned German engines. Minister Sutin noted that until the document is received, the issue will not be placed on the cabinet meeting agenda, adding that he has yet to consult the prime minister about the matter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said talks with German officials have not progressed to detailed negotiations.







He explained that the German side is currently evaluating the situation and more discussions would be required. This matter is also expected to be a focal point during the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to the People’s Republic of China next month. The trip presents a valuable opportunity to further discuss and possibly resolve this long-standing issue. (NNT)











