Police investigate cause of yacht fire in Phuket

The Phuket Marine Office is coordinating with police to investigate the cause of the fire that completely damaged a yacht while it was anchored off Lon Island in Chalong Bay, Phuket.

The damage is estimated at over 100 million baht.

On May 20, the authorities were alerted by sailors who saw smoke billowing from the stern of a yacht anchored off Lon Island, about 0.8 nautical miles from Phuket Island.







The flames then quickly engulfed the yacht. Despite efforts by local administrative officials, private sector, and the Royal Thai Navy to assist in various ways, the yacht and its equipment acted as fuel, causing the yacht to be completely damaged. Fortunately, no one was on board during the incident.

The yacht, named Obsession 2, is a Catamaran owned by a private company. It is a 155-gross-ton fiberglass vessel, 8.05 meters wide, 34.29 meters long, with a capacity of 16 passengers and 5 crew members. Its operating license expires on November 12, 2024.









Nachapong Pranit, Director of the Phuket Marine Office, said the yacht’s owner reported it was in normal use and anchored off Lon Island when the incident occurred with no one on board. The cause is still under investigation. The remaining hull is still upright and not submerged.

The area around the yacht has been inspected, and no oil spill has been found so far. Police from Chalong Police Station and forensic officers have been coordinated to revisit the scene and collect evidence to clearly determine the cause of the fire. (TNA)





































