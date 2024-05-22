Pichit resigns as Minister of PM’s Office

Pichit Chuenban, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office resigns after being subject of legal complaint from senators that could lead to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his appointment.

His resignation came after 40 senators submitting a petition for the Constitutional Court to rule on the premiership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pichit’s ministerial position, citing a lack of qualifications according to Article 160 of the Constitution.







This occurred before the Constitutional Court is set to decide on May 23 whether to accept the petition.

In his resignation letter, he stated that despite having thoroughly reviewed the petition concerning himself and firmly believing that he fully met all legal requirements, the matter has been brought before the Constitutional Court in relation to the Prime Minister, the head of the administration.









To ensure the country can move forward and to avoid disrupting the continuity of the Prime Minister’s administration, he chose not to cling to his position in a manner that prioritizes personal interests over national interests. Therefore, he resigned from his position as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, effective May 21, 2024.

Pichit served as a minister for only 23 days following the reshuffle of the Srettha 1/1 Cabinet on April 28. His final task today was receiving a letter from a group of teachers facing debt issues at the Government Complaint Center. (TNA)





































