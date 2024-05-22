Srettha explores food partnership with Barilla

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently met with senior executives from Italy’s Barilla G.e.R. Fratelli S.p.A., the world’s leading pasta producer, to discuss enhancing food production quality and expanding pasta distribution networks in Thailand. Barilla’s Partnership Development President Federico Vescovi and Government Relations Manager Andrea Sorbello were also present at the gathering.

Barilla operates 30 production plants globally and 10 mills across Italy, the United States, and other countries. The company also maintains a strategic sales office in Singapore, which serves the ASEAN region along with Japan, South Korea, and China. The meeting explored potential collaborations between Barilla and Thai companies, particularly in the production of ready-to-eat meals and the broadening of pasta distribution channels within Thailand.







Highlighting the benefits of sharing high-quality production methods with Thai food producers, Srettha noted that the collaboration would elevate product standards for Thai consumers and enhance the overall quality and availability of food products in the region.

In response to Srettha’s remarks, the Italian company acknowledged Thailand as a potential central hub for its future production and export operations. The company emphasized Thailand’s strategic role in its global plans, indicating strong prospects for enhanced economic cooperation between the two parties. (NNT)























































