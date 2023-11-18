Hua Hin and Cha-Am beachfront areas experience strong cold winds and high waves

Thailand’s east coast, particularly the Hua Hin and Cha-Am beachfront areas, is experiencing severe disruptions due to strong cold winds and high waves caused by the northeast monsoon, as reported by the Thai Meteorological Department.

According to reports, waves ranging from 2 to 4 meters have been observed along the 200-kilometer coastline from Hua Hin Beach to Bangsaphan Noi district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, leading to seawater overflow and flooding on beachfront roads.







This unexpected inundation has significantly affected local businesses and restaurants, forcing many to temporarily shut down. The affected road, a popular pedestrian area and tourist spot on weekends is now a point of interest for locals and tourists, with many capturing the unusual weather phenomenon.

Authorities have responded by placing sandbags along the coast to prevent further damage from the crashing waves. Residents in coastal areas have been warned to stay vigilant due to the ongoing risk. The hazardous conditions have also impacted the local fishing industry, with over 100 small boats seeking shelter and military personnel assisting in towing boats to safety.







Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi is also facing similar challenges, with waves up to 4 meters high causing damage and large amounts of marine garbage washing ashore. The authorities have advised against swimming in these areas for the next few days due to the dangerous conditions, and over 200 local fishing boats have anchored to avoid the strong waves. (NNT)





































