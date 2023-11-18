Thai and Chinese leaders share soccer diplomacy at APEC

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have taken part in a casual conversation while waiting to attend the APEC forum in San Francisco. The two leaders reportedly discussed the recent soccer match between China and Thailand in the World Cup qualifiers.







Srettha congratulated Xi on China’s win while Xi expressed his good wishes for the Thai team’s future success.

The brief interaction between the two leaders centered around their shared interest in soccer and served as an act of diplomacy between the two men. This shows how sports can connect people and nations, creating moments of mutual respect and understanding. (NNT)



























