Official announcement of the Prince Mahidol Award 2023

The Prince Mahidol Award Foundation under Royal Patronage has announced the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Prince Mahidol Award in the fields of Medicine and Public Health.

In the field of Medicine, Professor Napoleone Ferrara, M.D., from the USA and Italy, has been honored for his discovery of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and the development of an anti-VEGF antibody. This pioneering contribution holds significant global implications, especially for individuals grappling with conditions like cancer and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).







The award for Public Health field is bestowed upon Dr. Barry H. Rumack, M.D., from the USA, an expert in toxicology. Dr. Rumack’s noteworthy achievements encompass extensive research on paracetamol toxicity, a leading cause of acute liver failure cases worldwide. His co-creation of the Rumack–Matthews nomogram stands as a vital diagnostic tool for assessing paracetamol toxicity.







The selection process involved a meticulous review of 92 nominations from 31 countries, with a comprehensive reevaluation of applications spanning 2020 to 2022. The final decision, reached by the Board of Trustees on November 1st, 2023, and overseen by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The award ceremony, presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, is scheduled to take place at the Chakri Throne Hall on January 24th, 2024. (NNT)



























